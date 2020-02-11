Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,286 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 35,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

