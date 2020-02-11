Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $243.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $243.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

