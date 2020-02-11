Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.08-4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. Hilton Hotels also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.08-4.21 EPS.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.18.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

