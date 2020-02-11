Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 1,283 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.68. 1,979,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

