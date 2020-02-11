Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 554 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,407,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.45 and a 1 year high of $115.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.