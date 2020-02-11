Holderness Investments Co. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,750. The stock has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.