Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 54,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.92 and a beta of 1.89. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CY. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

