Holderness Investments Co. Sells 524 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. 49,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,026. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

