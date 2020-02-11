Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HMC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.92. 446,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

