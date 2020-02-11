Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

