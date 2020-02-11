Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,993 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

