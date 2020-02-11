Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,533 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

