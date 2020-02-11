Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 215.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,492.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 54,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $682,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

