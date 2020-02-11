Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $215.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
