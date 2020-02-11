Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 972.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of KMPR opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

