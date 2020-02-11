Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.