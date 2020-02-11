Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

