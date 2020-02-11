Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 309,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.