Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CFO Sells $283,517.01 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 791.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after buying an additional 440,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 174.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

