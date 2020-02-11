HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HV Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Tuesday. HV Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of HV Bancorp worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HVBC. ValuEngine downgraded HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

