Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Hydro has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last week, Hydro has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.54 or 0.05823214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00054545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DEx.top, Mercatox, Bittrex, BitMart, CoinEx, Upbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

