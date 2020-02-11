HyperQuant Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $44,220.00 and approximately $54,625.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

