IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $236.35 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

