Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,455 Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.36% of Amtech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASYS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. 1,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,831. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amtech Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

