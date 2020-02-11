Ibex Investors LLC Sells 5,423 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Ibex Investors LLC lessened its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Glu Mobile comprises about 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Glu Mobile worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of GLUU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 187,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,863. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,166 shares of company stock worth $4,387,512. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.