ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Lowers Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies makes up about 2.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

