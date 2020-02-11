ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Trims Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA reduced its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of GT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 8,377,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

