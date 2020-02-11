Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $745,197.00 and $21.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.