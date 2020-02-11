Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SCHC stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

