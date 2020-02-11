Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zuora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Zuora by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zuora by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766 in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

