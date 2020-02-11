Ieq Capital LLC Invests $277,000 in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $831.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

