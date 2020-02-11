Ieq Capital LLC Invests $308,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

