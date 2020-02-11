Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,048 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

PAA opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

