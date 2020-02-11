Ieq Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.65 and a 1 year high of $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

