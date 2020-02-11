Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,282.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

