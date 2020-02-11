Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Paychex by 185.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 5,662.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 296,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

