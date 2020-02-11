IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 229.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,882 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

