II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 262.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 58.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $229,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in II-VI by 11.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 600,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

