II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading 5.4% Higher

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $37.29, 4,413,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 1,548,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in II-VI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.