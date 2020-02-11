II-VI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,395 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 247 put options.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. II-VI has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.