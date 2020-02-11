Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

ITW traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.08. 209,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,552. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $165.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $186.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

