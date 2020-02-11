Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $109,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.13. 62,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,552. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.65 and a 1 year high of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

