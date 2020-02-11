Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Independence Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Independence Group stock opened at A$5.86 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.01. Independence Group has a 12 month low of A$4.24 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of A$7.11 ($5.04).

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit