Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Independence Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Independence Group stock opened at A$5.86 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.01. Independence Group has a 12 month low of A$4.24 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of A$7.11 ($5.04).

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

