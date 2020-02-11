Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Trading 5.8% Higher

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46, approximately 2,107 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of 349.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

