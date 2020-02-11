Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.60-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.89.

NYSE INGR opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

