Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.06

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 8007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

