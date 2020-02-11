Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.06

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 8007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
