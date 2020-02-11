Insider Selling: Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells 21,708 Shares of Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CI traded up $4.86 on Tuesday, reaching $215.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,010. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.