Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick L. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Patrick L. Alexander sold 6,231 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $157,083.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 6,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

