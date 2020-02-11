Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 7,208 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.61. 303,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $97.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

