Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $3,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 171,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.